Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,000,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,571,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,730 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,946,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,984,000 after acquiring an additional 878,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,539,000 after acquiring an additional 868,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.6%

Arista Networks stock opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,487,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 502,400 shares in the company, valued at $67,391,936. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $187,404.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,786.86. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 199,632 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,604 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.