Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,506 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $109.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

Further Reading

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