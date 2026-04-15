Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $150.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $152.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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