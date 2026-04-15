11,378 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 307.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.97.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of IBKR opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,750. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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