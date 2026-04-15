Third View Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 22,837 SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Third View Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPMB opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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