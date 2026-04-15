2,039 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Acquired by Third View Private Wealth LLC

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,265,349,000 after buying an additional 677,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,236,900,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,136,525,000 after buying an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,770,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,813,000 after buying an additional 58,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 118.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after buying an additional 901,679 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. UBS Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $389.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $339.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.40. The company has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $262.84 and a 1 year high of $369.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,134.50. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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