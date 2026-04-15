Third View Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,690 iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Third View Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $395.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.16 and a 200 day moving average of $385.07. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $288.86 and a 12-month high of $397.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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