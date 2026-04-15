Third View Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Corteva by 78,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,615,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,459 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,007.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 125.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,415,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 423.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,738,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 16,474.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,294,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

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Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $85.63.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 price target on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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