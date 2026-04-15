Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Insider Buys £151.60 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wright purchased 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 379 per share, for a total transaction of £151.60.

Zotefoams Stock Up 0.7%

ZTF stock opened at GBX 381.48 on Wednesday. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 236.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 479.88. The company has a market capitalization of £186.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83.

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Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 38 EPS for the quarter. Zotefoams had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZTF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zotefoams from GBX 640 to GBX 675 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Zotefoams from GBX 540 to GBX 590 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 605.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTF

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

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