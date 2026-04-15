Third View Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Third View Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 383.4% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.8% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,666,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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