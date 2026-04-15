Third View Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,330,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000.

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Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

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