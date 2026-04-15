Third View Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $638.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $467.33 and a 52-week high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $872.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.92.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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