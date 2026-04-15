Third View Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Early‑day reports link VOO’s rise to hopes for a U.S.–Iran resolution and renewed risk appetite, which lift S&P 500‑tracking ETFs. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 4-14-2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/market‑structure note: a rare S&P 500 move seen only a few times in decades suggests a higher probability of a 12‑month rally, which supports demand for broad index exposure. S&P 500 Just Pulled Off A Move Seen Only 3 Times in 30 Years
- Positive Sentiment: A software-stock rally has been a key driver of recent S&P gains, helping the index recover to pre‑conflict levels — a tailwind for VOO’s holdings. Software Stock Rally Powers S&P 500 Through Hormuz-Blockade Tumult
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. futures moving higher on comments that a negotiated outcome would be “good” for markets contributed to morning upside momentum across major indices. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Rise
- Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer pieces reiterate that broad index ETFs are a sensible core holding for many investors — a structural positive for VOO over time, though less likely to move intraday flows. Is buying a single index ETF smarter than picking individual stocks?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on retail Vanguard portfolios notes post‑volatility normalization often brings renewed index buying — supportive longer term but not an immediate catalyst. The $1,000 Vanguard Portfolio: Core Holdings for Any Market
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier crude‑price spikes and geopolitical headlines have weighed on futures at times — higher oil risks inflation and could cap upside for the S&P and VOO if volatility returns. S&P 500: Futures Under Pressure As Crude Spike Hits Sentiment
- Negative Sentiment: Rotation into low‑volatility ETFs has recently outperformed the S&P 500, which could divert some inflows from core market‑cap index funds like VOO. Keep Calm and Carry On: This ETF is Cruising Past the S&P 500
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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