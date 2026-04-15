San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,394 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000.

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Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1%

XYLD opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

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