SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $533.44 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $534.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,654.45. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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