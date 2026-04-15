Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Stock Holdings Decreased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 3.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 190,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 313,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 217,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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