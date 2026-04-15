Monument Capital Management Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 222.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street shops raised forecasts and reiterated buy views ahead of earnings (Wedbush lifted its target to $118, Moffett Nathanson raised its target to $120 and Guggenheim reiterated a Buy), supporting upside expectations. Wedbush Lifts Target

Several Wall Street shops raised forecasts and reiterated buy views ahead of earnings (Wedbush lifted its target to $118, Moffett Nathanson raised its target to $120 and Guggenheim reiterated a Buy), supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Netflix’s ad business to scale quickly (street checks and analysts now see ad revenues approaching ~$3B), which would materially boost revenue and margin leverage if realized. Ad Revenue Forecast

Analysts expect Netflix’s ad business to scale quickly (street checks and analysts now see ad revenues approaching ~$3B), which would materially boost revenue and margin leverage if realized. Positive Sentiment: Consensus Q1 expectations are constructive (roughly $0.79 EPS and ~$12.18B revenue, ~15% YoY top‑line growth), so a beat or stronger guidance would likely propel shares further. Q1 Preview

Consensus Q1 expectations are constructive (roughly $0.79 EPS and ~$12.18B revenue, ~15% YoY top‑line growth), so a beat or stronger guidance would likely propel shares further. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying (roughly 907k calls traded) signals that some investors are positioned for an upside move into earnings, increasing bullish positioning and short‑term demand for the stock.

Unusually large call buying (roughly 907k calls traded) signals that some investors are positioned for an upside move into earnings, increasing bullish positioning and short‑term demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reports Netflix will refocus on content spending and accelerating its ad business after a failed Warner Bros. bid — this clarifies strategy but is mixed: more content/ad investment can drive growth, but also increases near‑term spending. Reuters: Refocus After Failed Bid

Reuters reports Netflix will refocus on content spending and accelerating its ad business after a failed Warner Bros. bid — this clarifies strategy but is mixed: more content/ad investment can drive growth, but also increases near‑term spending. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media/commentator coverage (Jim Cramer and others calling Netflix a “juggernaut”) helps sentiment but can also raise expectations ahead of the print. Cramer on Netflix

Positive media/commentator coverage (Jim Cramer and others calling Netflix a “juggernaut”) helps sentiment but can also raise expectations ahead of the print. Negative Sentiment: Options implied move (~6.5% around earnings) and elevated analyst expectations create meaningful short‑term risk: a revenue/guide miss or weaker ad comps could trigger a sharp pullback. Earnings Risk Preview

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $448.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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