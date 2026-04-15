Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,293 Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS

Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMBS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,406,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,571,000 after acquiring an additional 531,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DMBS stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $50.54.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Increases Dividend

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.