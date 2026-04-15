RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,184 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 27,184 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.30.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.04 and a twelve month high of $204.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $499,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,307.85. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,810.30. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,553,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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