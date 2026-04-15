San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. APS Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 394.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period.

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First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.21. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $91.12 and a 52 week high of $143.74.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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