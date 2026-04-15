Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a 3.1% increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JNJ opened at $240.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.17.

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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