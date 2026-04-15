Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,477,000 after buying an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,959,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,927,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,995,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,763,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Early‑day reports link VOO’s rise to hopes for a U.S.–Iran resolution and renewed risk appetite, which lift S&P 500‑tracking ETFs. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 4-14-2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/market‑structure note: a rare S&P 500 move seen only a few times in decades suggests a higher probability of a 12‑month rally, which supports demand for broad index exposure. S&P 500 Just Pulled Off A Move Seen Only 3 Times in 30 Years
- Positive Sentiment: A software-stock rally has been a key driver of recent S&P gains, helping the index recover to pre‑conflict levels — a tailwind for VOO’s holdings. Software Stock Rally Powers S&P 500 Through Hormuz-Blockade Tumult
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. futures moving higher on comments that a negotiated outcome would be “good” for markets contributed to morning upside momentum across major indices. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Rise
- Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer pieces reiterate that broad index ETFs are a sensible core holding for many investors — a structural positive for VOO over time, though less likely to move intraday flows. Is buying a single index ETF smarter than picking individual stocks?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on retail Vanguard portfolios notes post‑volatility normalization often brings renewed index buying — supportive longer term but not an immediate catalyst. The $1,000 Vanguard Portfolio: Core Holdings for Any Market
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier crude‑price spikes and geopolitical headlines have weighed on futures at times — higher oil risks inflation and could cap upside for the S&P and VOO if volatility returns. S&P 500: Futures Under Pressure As Crude Spike Hits Sentiment
- Negative Sentiment: Rotation into low‑volatility ETFs has recently outperformed the S&P 500, which could divert some inflows from core market‑cap index funds like VOO. Keep Calm and Carry On: This ETF is Cruising Past the S&P 500
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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