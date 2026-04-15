Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,477,000 after buying an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,959,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,927,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,995,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,763,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $638.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $467.33 and a 52-week high of $641.81. The firm has a market cap of $872.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.