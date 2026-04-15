Zacks Research Estimates PulteGroup’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.21.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.03. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 659,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,266,213.12. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $542,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,521.51. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 197.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting PulteGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI upgraded PHM to Outperform and set a $146 price target (roughly +19% upside from recent levels), citing a historic buy signal for homebuilders — a clear catalyst lifting sentiment and trading interest. Evercore ISI upgrades PulteGroup (PHM)

Evercore ISI upgraded PHM to Outperform and set a $146 price target (roughly +19% upside from recent levels), citing a historic buy signal for homebuilders — a clear catalyst lifting sentiment and trading interest. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and headlines from multiple outlets (247WallStreet, Investing.com) amplified the Evercore call, driving buying pressure across homebuilder names including PHM. Evercore upgrade coverage

Coverage and headlines from multiple outlets (247WallStreet, Investing.com) amplified the Evercore call, driving buying pressure across homebuilder names including PHM. Positive Sentiment: PulteGroup announced expansion of housing development activity (Russell 1000 coverage note), supporting growth visibility and reinforcing the upgrade-driven optimism among investors. PulteGroup expands housing development

PulteGroup announced expansion of housing development activity (Russell 1000 coverage note), supporting growth visibility and reinforcing the upgrade-driven optimism among investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and retail commentary questions valuation after a multi-year run (Is it too late to consider PHM?), providing balanced views that may temper further upside until fundamentals confirm continued strength. Is It Too Late To Consider PulteGroup (PHM)?

Analyst and retail commentary questions valuation after a multi-year run (Is it too late to consider PHM?), providing balanced views that may temper further upside until fundamentals confirm continued strength. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flagged PHM as a trending/actively watched stock, increasing attention and volume but not adding new company-specific fundamentals. Short-term volatility could rise as traders react to analyst notes. Zacks trending stock note

Zacks and other outlets flagged PHM as a trending/actively watched stock, increasing attention and volume but not adding new company-specific fundamentals. Short-term volatility could rise as traders react to analyst notes. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on PHM to $133, signaling some analyst caution and limiting upside from the current level — this acts as a counterweight to Evercore’s bullish call. Goldman Sachs cuts price target

About PulteGroup

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PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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