Lam Group Inc. Buys 6,505 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF $AVDV

Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDV opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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