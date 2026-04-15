Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 13,015 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

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