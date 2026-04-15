Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) Declines By 40.6%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,530 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 12,677 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BDRX opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

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Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $3.53. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 14.71% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease.

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