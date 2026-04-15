Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 100,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 84,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mammoth Resources Trading Up 11.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.09.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.