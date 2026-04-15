KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

JNJ opened at $240.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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