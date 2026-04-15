Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:JLL opened at $327.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $201.96 and a one year high of $363.06. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $355.00 to $348.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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