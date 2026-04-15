Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,108,309 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $23,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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