iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB is Townsend & Associates Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $56,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $49.05.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

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