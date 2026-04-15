Raymond James Financial Downgrades Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) to Hold

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

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Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

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