Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $68,820,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9,552.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,585,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,795 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,392,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,005,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of EWZ opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

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