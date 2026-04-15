BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Stock Position Increased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 3.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $41,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,149,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 123,382 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 937.5% in the third quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,856,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 920,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 142,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

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BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

BHP Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

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Key Headlines Impacting BHP Group

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BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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