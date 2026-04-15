BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Stock Position Increased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 3.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $41,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,149,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 123,382 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 937.5% in the third quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,856,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 920,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 142,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $83.21.
BHP Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BHP
Key Headlines Impacting BHP Group
Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say Chinese state buyers have been told local mills can resume bidding for some BHP iron‑ore cargoes, easing a trade dispute and restoring demand access for BHP’s product — a direct boost to near‑term iron‑ore sales and sentiment. China said to relax restrictions on some BHP iron ore cargoes, Bloomberg News reports
- Positive Sentiment: BHP confirmed the lapse of 140,325 performance rights with no new shares issued — removing a potential near‑term dilution overhang and marginally supportive of EPS per share. BHP Reports Lapse of 140,325 Performance Rights, No New Shares Issued
- Positive Sentiment: Management is shifting capex toward copper and potash (reportedly ~70% allocation) to capture electrification and food‑security themes — a strategic pivot that markets view as higher growth/long‑term value if project execution stays on track. BHP Advances Copper Strategy: Can It Unlock Bigger Returns?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators note short‑term volatility (including a pullback tied to geopolitical tension such as the Iran war) but many retain a constructive long‑term view; some upgraded ratings to cautious buy on dip opportunities. BHP: Focusing On Long-Term Prospects, While Trading Short-Term Volatility (Rating Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage is debating valuation after a ~60% one‑year rally — some investors see momentum and quality, others warn the stock may be priced for high expectations. Is It Too Late To Consider BHP Group (ASX:BHP) After A 60% One Year Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: Market sensitivity to geopolitics and commodity‑price swings remains a downside risk; any re‑escalation of trade restrictions or a drop in iron‑ore prices could reverse today’s gains. China Resumes BHP Iron Ore Purchases Amid Improved Relations
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.
The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.
See Also
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