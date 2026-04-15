Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $13.68 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 4.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94.

iShares Gold Trust News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Gold and silver rally on a weaker U.S. dollar and falling oil prices, which supports safe‑haven and commodity demand for physical gold. Read More.

Gold and silver rally on a weaker U.S. dollar and falling oil prices, which supports safe‑haven and commodity demand for physical gold. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 inflows into Chinese gold ETFs point to strong physical buying from investors, wholesalers and potential central‑bank accumulation — a demand tailwind for bullion‑backed ETFs like IAU. Read More.

Record Q1 inflows into Chinese gold ETFs point to strong physical buying from investors, wholesalers and potential central‑bank accumulation — a demand tailwind for bullion‑backed ETFs like IAU. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum has improved after gold reclaimed key support levels, pushing toward resistance zones and higher Fibonacci targets — a catalyst for momentum flows into physical‑gold ETFs. Read More.

Technical momentum has improved after gold reclaimed key support levels, pushing toward resistance zones and higher Fibonacci targets — a catalyst for momentum flows into physical‑gold ETFs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Traders are pricing reduced Middle East escalation risk (ceasefire hopes), which has helped risk sentiment while still keeping gold attractive via a softer dollar. Read More.

Traders are pricing reduced Middle East escalation risk (ceasefire hopes), which has helped risk sentiment while still keeping gold attractive via a softer dollar. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Gold is testing a key $4,800 resistance area; a clean break could accelerate upside, but failure would keep price action rangebound — important technical level for ETF flows. Read More.

Gold is testing a key $4,800 resistance area; a clean break could accelerate upside, but failure would keep price action rangebound — important technical level for ETF flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market analyses highlight intra‑day entry/exit levels and mixed short‑term signals — useful for traders but not an immediate fundamental shift for long‑term IAU holders. Read More.

Market analyses highlight intra‑day entry/exit levels and mixed short‑term signals — useful for traders but not an immediate fundamental shift for long‑term IAU holders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: WSJ notes a possible technical correction as gold edged lower in early trade — short‑term profit‑taking can pressure ETF flows. Read More.

WSJ notes a possible technical correction as gold edged lower in early trade — short‑term profit‑taking can pressure ETF flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn gold faces headwinds if Fed rate‑cut odds retreat or inflation concerns reappear; Brookings commentary also questions gold’s safe‑haven status, which could dampen demand if risk appetite shifts. Read More. Read More.

About iShares Gold Trust

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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