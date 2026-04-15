Lam Group Inc. Acquires 57,915 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 153,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 65,155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 805,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 73,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 569,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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