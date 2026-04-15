iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Stake Cut by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,083 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 185,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.3%

IBIT opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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