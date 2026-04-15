Monument Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 82,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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