Monument Capital Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF $ECH

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Monument Capital Management owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 292,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

ECH opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $885.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile. The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Santiago Stock Exchange.

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