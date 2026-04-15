W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. W.P. Carey makes up 2.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 208,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 89.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $11,016,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

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W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE WPC opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $444.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 176.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore set a $74.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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