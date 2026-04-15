Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $21.38 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $21,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,218,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,751,000 after buying an additional 1,893,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 691.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,893,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,589,000 after buying an additional 1,654,186 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 690,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 605,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,109,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,989,000 after buying an additional 598,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,401,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 548,655 shares in the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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