Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 1,623.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 1,708.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDC was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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