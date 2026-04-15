Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,149 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 15.4% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $49,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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