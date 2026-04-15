Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,358 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,785,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,245,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after acquiring an additional 164,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,167,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,341,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,342,000 after acquiring an additional 513,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,099,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,142,000 after acquiring an additional 287,098 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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