U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 151.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 492.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

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First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.78. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $99.74.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

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