U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NLR opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $168.12.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.