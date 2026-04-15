U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Xylem by 2,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,687,000 after buying an additional 1,137,342 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Xylem by 19.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,669,000 after acquiring an additional 830,821 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 544.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,141,000 after acquiring an additional 733,860 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 346.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 553,152 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,407,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

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Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.68 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.04 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average is $136.93.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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