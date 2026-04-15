Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6,649.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,451 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $38,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,946,000 after buying an additional 856,112 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,388,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,140,000 after acquiring an additional 350,437 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $40,855,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,790,000 after acquiring an additional 213,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 512.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 252,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 211,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $230.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.63.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.33. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.47 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 30.59%.The firm had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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