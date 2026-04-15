Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $40.92 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,284,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,918 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $40,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,001,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 590,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Option Care Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,796,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after buying an additional 235,413 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $49,455,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,706,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,433,000 after buying an additional 55,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

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Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. National Bank Financial set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

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