Ecora Resources Calls 2025 a “Landmark Year” as Critical Minerals Top 50% and Debt Falls

Executives at Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) told investors that 2025 marked a “landmark year” for the royalty company, highlighted by a shift toward critical minerals, the acquisition of a producing copper stream, and rapid deleveraging despite the added debt used to fund growth.

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Critical minerals become majority of portfolio

CEO Marc Bishop Lafleche said 2025 represented an “inflection point” for the business, as critical minerals exposure generated more than half of total portfolio contribution for the first time in the company’s history. He attributed the shift primarily to base metals exposure, which he said grew 150% year-on-year.

Bishop Lafleche also emphasized what he described as improved “quality of earnings,” noting that the company’s newer producing royalties have mine lives “measured in decades,” in contrast to the shorter duration and higher quarter-to-quarter volatility historically associated with the Kestrel met coal royalty.

Looking back over a longer period, Bishop Lafleche said the critical minerals portfolio “has delivered,” citing a roughly six-to-seven times increase in contribution from specialty metals, uranium, and base metals from 2020 to 2025.

Mimbula stream adds to copper focus

A key 2025 development was the purchase of the producing Mimbula copper stream, which Bishop Lafleche said “cemented copper at the core” of Ecora’s commodity exposure. In response to an investor question about when newly acquired assets will translate into cash flow, he said Mimbula is already in production, contributed to earnings in 2025, and is expected to show volume growth through 2026.

In outlining what an “ideal” portfolio might look like in five years, Bishop Lafleche said copper is expected to be the largest exposure by net asset value and revenue, followed by base metals, with uranium, vanadium, and rare earths forming smaller portions. He said the company intends to keep base metals at the core and has been “very deliberate” in targeting copper as the core commodity exposure.

Financial results reflect higher financing costs and reporting timing

CFO Kevin Flynn said overall portfolio contribution declined about 10% year-over-year, but he argued the headline figure did not “tell the full story” given the changing portfolio mix and growth pipeline. Adjusted earnings were lower, which he attributed mainly to increased finance costs following the Mimbula acquisition, along with foreign exchange impacts that increased reported overhead costs.

Flynn also said free cash flow conversion should improve as Kestrel represents a smaller share of income, noting Kestrel has a “high associated effective tax rate.”

Flynn highlighted performance and expectations across several key assets discussed during the presentation:

Voisey’s Bay: Contribution “almost tripling,” driven by a 113% increase in volumes during the underground transition, and supported by higher cobalt prices. Flynn said 2026 is expected to reach “full steady state production.” Bishop Lafleche later added expected 12%–25% year-over-year volume growth and pointed to mine life being extended to 2044 , citing disclosures from Vale’s Base Metals Day.

Contribution “almost tripling,” driven by a during the underground transition, and supported by higher cobalt prices. Flynn said 2026 is expected to reach “full steady state production.” Bishop Lafleche later added expected year-over-year volume growth and pointed to mine life being extended to , citing disclosures from Vale’s Base Metals Day. Mantos Blancos: Generated $9.5 million on record production, which Flynn said approximated a “running cash yield” of about 20% . He said 2026 volumes are expected to be lower due to planned lower ore grades, with recovery expected in 2027. Bishop Lafleche said Capstone has referenced potential to increase production to 100,000 tons versus just above 60,000 tons last year, with a phase II feasibility study expected later this year.

Generated on record production, which Flynn said approximated a “running cash yield” of about . He said 2026 volumes are expected to be lower due to planned lower ore grades, with recovery expected in 2027. Bishop Lafleche said Capstone has referenced potential to increase production to versus just above last year, with a phase II feasibility study expected later this year. Mimbula: Reported $4 million contribution, which Flynn said represented only two full quarters due to accounting that recognizes revenue when units are sold; fourth-quarter production is sold in January 2026 and expected to be reported in Q1 2026.

Reported contribution, which Flynn said represented only two full quarters due to accounting that recognizes revenue when units are sold; fourth-quarter production is sold in January 2026 and expected to be reported in Q1 2026. Four Mile (uranium): Reported GBP 2.2 million , which Flynn said reflected three quarters due to sales timing, with revenue growth expected in 2026 as sales normalize.

Reported , which Flynn said reflected three quarters due to sales timing, with revenue growth expected in 2026 as sales normalize. EVBC (gold): Generated GBP 3.2 million amid strong gold prices; Flynn said the operator has indicated reserve potential for “a further five years.” Bishop Lafleche added Orvana has communicated the possibility of production continuing toward the end of the decade.

Generated amid strong gold prices; Flynn said the operator has indicated reserve potential for “a further five years.” Bishop Lafleche added Orvana has communicated the possibility of production continuing toward the end of the decade. Kestrel (met coal): Met guidance, but income declined as average coking coal prices fell around 35%. Flynn said midpoint tonnage guidance for next year is about 1.1 million tons, and Bishop Lafleche said 2026 volumes are expected to be roughly half of the prior year, followed by a smaller tail of a few hundred thousand to 500,000 tons later in the decade.

Deleveraging, dividends, and capital allocation

Management highlighted rapid deleveraging after funding the $50 million Mimbula acquisition. Bishop Lafleche said net debt was just under $130 million after the transaction closed and ended 2025 roughly similar to where it began, “inclusive of a $50 million acquisition.” Flynn said net debt peaked at $124.6 million in Q2 2025 and ended the year at $85.5 million.

Flynn said Ecora increased its borrowing facility to $180 million at the time of Mimbula. He said actions including accelerating contingent payments associated with the prior Narrabri thermal coal royalty disposal and selling the non-core Dugbe gold royalty generated $28 million, which he said effectively refinanced more than half of the Mimbula transaction.

On dividends, Flynn said the company paid close to $7 million in 2025, or $0.0281 per share on a cash basis, and proposed a final dividend of $0.014. He said the interim and final dividends together would total $0.02 per share for 2025.

Responding to a question about increasing the dividend payout ratio, Flynn said the company remains comfortable with its 25%–35% payout range, adding that dividend growth should follow free cash flow growth as the portfolio transition progresses.

Strategy, outlook, and risks discussed in Q&A

During the Q&A, Bishop Lafleche said the “mixed” nature of the reported numbers reflected diverging performance across the portfolio: stronger contribution from critical minerals and weaker contribution from Kestrel met coal. Flynn added that 2025 did not reflect full run-rate contributions from Four Mile and Mimbula due to sales timing, and that the Voisey’s Bay pricing reflected blended averages below current levels.

On portfolio construction beyond copper, Bishop Lafleche said Ecora prioritizes commodities with deep markets to avoid exposure where “small changes in supply and demand” can cause outsized price swings in small markets. He said the company continues to evaluate additional commodities, while maintaining copper as the core.

He also flagged the Cañariaco copper royalty as an asset with increased visibility potential after Fortescue acquired control of the project, calling Fortescue a “fantastic counterparty” capable of developing the project over time.

Asked about the impact of conflict in the Middle East, Bishop Lafleche said Ecora had not identified direct implications to date but is monitoring potential impacts on energy markets and supply chains, including diesel availability and sulfur-related inputs such as sulfuric acid used in mining processes.

On valuation, Bishop Lafleche said Ecora’s shares have performed strongly over the past 12 months, but he believes the company still trades at a discount to peers. He said the market opportunity lies in the shift from “short-dated cash flows” at Kestrel to multi-decade royalties tied to critical minerals that typically command higher valuation multiples.

About Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Ecora Royalties is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.

Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.

Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

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