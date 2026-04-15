Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $42,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 134,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 122,560 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 102,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.90. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.55 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -230.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Americold Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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